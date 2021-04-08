Flight formation group to touch down in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – More than 60 aircraft will soar into Temple this weekend, as Falcon Flight brings their formation flying to Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.

Falcon Flight is a Texas-based formation flying team founded in the early 1990s. All Falcon Flight team members fly experimental category RV aircraft constructed from kits from Van’s Aircraft in Oregon. Most of the Falcon Flight pilots built their own airplanes. Members fly in close proximity, sometimes performing coordinated maneuvers.

The aircraft will begin arriving this Friday morning. Flights will be from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and throughout the day on Saturday. A mass formation flight will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, and will cover the entire city. Spectators can watch the aircraft land and take off from the airport terminal parking lot.

For more information about Falcon Flight, visit falconflight.aero.

Source: City of Temple