Flight from Korea back to Fort Hood delayed by illness

A statement issued by Fort Hood officials says that an aircraft returning from South Korea carrying 248 troops from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was momentarily delayed Tuesday because of the report of illness in two Soldiers.

In order to maintain an abundance of caution, medical personnel evaluated the Soldiers while on the airfield.

Their symptoms were neither respiratory in nature nor consistent with the coronavirus.

Medical professionals assessed that the symptoms were either due to food poisoning or air sickness.

The medical team acknowledged that screening and protocols were completed by a very competent team in the pre-departure phase of the South Korean flight.

The statement said that all CDC guidelines were followed and the Soldiers are considered at very low risk for coronavirus – based on the lack of symptoms and lack of known exposure.

The Soldiers will be followed-up to make sure they rapidly return to health.

Fort Hood’s medical professionals are well aware of the precautions associated with spread of novel coronavirus, according to Col. Richard Malish, commander, Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center.

All other Soldiers on the flight have been notified about symptoms of concern and how to connect with Army Public Health Nursing.