Flower shops in Waco prepare for Valentine’s day

WACO, Texas – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and flower shops across Waco are working overtime to prepare.

“It’s been ext emely busy. We’re both a wholesaler and retailer so we’ve been working on getting orders out to flower shops about 90 miles around Waco since last Thursday,” says Tom Wolfe, the President of Wolfe Wholesale Florist.

Tom Wolfe and his crew have been preparing for months.

“We start preparing before Christmas. We start getting prices and orders into growers. We start booking the product early and locking in better rates so that we can offer our customers better rates. Also, we generally get better quality the earlier we book,” says Wolfe.

Wolfe Wholesale Florist isn’t the only flower shop preparing for Valentine’s Day a few months in advance.

“We start our first orders back in December. So before Christmas we’ve already ordered a bulk of our flowers,” says Kim Anderson, the owner of Baylor Flowers.

It’s all hands on deck to finish the preparations.

“We definitely have to hire mainly extra drivers. I bring in every part time person I have for the whole week and I have to rent extra vehicles since it’s such a large volume,” says Wolfe.

“We will work late into the night on Thursday so that we will have beautiful flowers covering the shop that are available for people to just walk in a purchase,” says Anderson.

What are the most popular flower arrangements sold for Valentine’s Day?

“Most popular is defenitly a dozen red roses, but if you want to show them you care a little more about them you can always upgrade those to 18 red roses or two dozen red roses,” says Wolfe.

“We sell the most red roses. It is just the holiday of love and everyone associates red roses with love. We actually ordered about 2500 red roses this year,” says Anderson.

But not all orders are as traditional as red roses.

“I defenitly get asked for flower arrangements that look like they’re dead. Black roses, black flowers, and we get some really interesting card messages sometimes. I probably won’t talk about those on the news, but we try to help most people out on those. We have had to reject a couple from time to time,” says Wolfe.