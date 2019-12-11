Flu Cases on The Rise Across Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The flu season began last October, and there have been more cases in Southern states – such as Louisiana, Georgia and Texas.

But here in McLennan County, health officials say people should not be alarmed.

“Our rise this year is very similar. We’re only a few cases higher than we were last year around this time,” says McLennan County Health Spokesperson Kelly Craine.

Craine says in the county, there has been an uptick in Flu Type B, with Flu Type A being relatively low.

The difference in the strains is the impact, as Flu A is more dominant, spreading faster.

Since October, the start of the flu season, a five-year-old child has died.

“Once the flu gets a foothole in your community, that means it is active and it has more opportunities to be exposed to the virus and get sick,” says Craine.

The virus can live on surfaces for several hours. Some preventative measures include washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding people who are sick.