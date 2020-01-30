Flu, illnesses lead to canceled classes in three Central Texas districts

Three Central Texas school districts are canceling classes due to illnesses and the flu.

The Fairfield Independent School District is canceling classes due to the flu. The district said on social media Thursday that classes have been canceled for Friday and Monday. All classes will resume on Tuesday, February 4.

Meanwhile, the Buckholts Independent School District released school Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and canceled classes for Friday. The district said on social media its custodians will be able to go through every room and deep clean to minimize further spread of the illness going around.

Buckholts ISD says school will resume on Monday.

The Teague Independent School District is also cancelling school Friday due to illnesses. Friday night Basketball has also been cancelled.

Sources: Fairfield ISD, Buckholts ISD, Teague ISD