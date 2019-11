TEAGUE, Texas – All schools within the Teague Independent School District have been impacted by the flu.

Superintendent Chris Skinner sent out a press release Thursday saying classes will be canceled on Friday in order to ensure the safety of students and staff. Skinner says school will resume on Tuesday, November 12 after the entire district has been sanitized.

If you have any questions, you can call your student’s respective campus.

Source: Teague ISD