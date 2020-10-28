Flu season arrives in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Flu season is here, and experts are urging everyone to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

“The most important thing about the flu is that we have a vaccine. So take advantage of that now, and get it before the flu season really kicks in,” says Kelly Crane, with the McLennan County Public Health District.

Flu season has been here for several weeks, and experts are urging everyone to take the proper precautions.

“If you get the flu, it’s a bad season. It’s ruined your season. Right now, we’re not seeing widespread, so that’s good. You still have plenty of time to get your flu shot. Don’t risk the chance that it’s a bad flu season. Don’t risk the chance that you get the flu. Just get that flu shot,” says Crane.

The flu and COVID-19 spread in a similar way.

“They are very similar in the way spread through respiratory droplets and contact,” says Crane.

Social distancing measures which are already in place may help with this year’s flu season.

“Social distancing and wearing masks is going to make a big difference in all types of respiratory illnesses,” says Crane.

But this doesn’t mean you should neglect getting the flu shot this year.

“The most important thing about the flu is that we have a vaccine, and we can prevent the flu with that vaccine. And that is a very important step in stopping it dead in its tracks,” says Crane.

If you think you have the flu, a quick trip to the doctor will answer the question for you.

“They have a test, a rapid test, for the flu. And they have a rapid test for strep throat, so you can eliminate that if you’re concerned that it may be the flu or that it may be COVID. So get tested for all three, and make sure that it’s none of them,” says Crane.