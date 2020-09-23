Flu Season May Impact COVID-19 Numbers

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. has hit a bleak milestone, as at least 200,000 people have died of COVID-19.

But with fall officially here, so is flu season – which can have an effect on the numbers.

“It’s also getting cooler out. People are spending more time indoors. So it’s more easily spread in indoor settings,” said Dr. Amanda Chadwell, of the Bell County Health District.

Symptoms of both COVID-19 and the flu can include fever, coughs, sore throat and shortness of breath.

In McLennan County, doctors say distinguishing between both illnesses can be difficult.

“I don’t think much of any normal citizen, or even a doctor can hear of the symptoms, and know whether they have flu or Coronavirus,” said Dr. Ben Wilson, of the Waco Family Health Center.

According to Chadwell, the differences between the two is that people with COVID-19 experience gastro-intestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, while flu symptoms are “typically respiratory.”

For anyone experiencing symptoms, doctors are urging people to take precaution by getting a flu shot and tested for COVID-19 so they will be able to help provide better treatment.