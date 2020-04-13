FM 3481 road closures near Harker Heights

WACO, Texas- TxDOT’s contractors will be temporarily closing the intersection of FM 3481 and Cedar Knob Road beginning April 13.

The temporary closure will allow concrete pavement construction on the east side of the intersection.

Traffic seeking to use Cedar Knob Road will only be able to access the road from FM 2410 during the closure.

The closure should last approximately a week, weather permitting.

This construction is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project on FM 3481, which aims to increase safety on FM 3481 and widen the two-lane roadway with a continuous center-turn lane from 2410 to Del Rey Drive.

TxDOT urges motorists to observe all warning signs and to exercise caution when passing near construction personnel land equipment in the project area.