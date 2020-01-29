FM 935 crash leaves 1 man dead and 3 others injured

TROY, Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating an accident that killed one man and sent 3 others to the hospital.

On January 27th, Troopers responded to a fatality crash on FM 935 just outside of the Troy city limits.

A 2007 Nissan pick-up truck, driven by 25-year-old Colby Eugene Collier, was southbound on FM 935.

The Nissan crossed the double yellow line and into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet pick-up northbound on FM 935.

The Chevrolet truck was driven by 28-year-old Samantha Jo Allen.

The passenger in the Nissan pickup, 63-year-old George Weldon Collier, was killed upon impact.

Both drivers of the vehicles, along with a 27 year old male passenger from the Chevrolet pick-up, sustained injuries from the crash and were transported to Scott and White Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.