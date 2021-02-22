Food and water distributed in Temple neighborhoods

The City of Temple and Temple ISD will be distributing water and food in certain neighborhoods Monday afternoon.

Residents can pick up one case of water and bag of food for their family at one of the following locations while supplies last beginning at about 12:30 p.m.:

Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St.

Meredith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Avenue J

Central County Services, 322 S. 22 nd St.

St. Canyon Creek Townhomes, 1476 Canyon Creek Dr.

Village at Meadowbend, 2787 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

Food and water distribution is intended for families and individuals who reside in these neighborhoods and are unable to travel to other pickup locations. Resources will be distributed by TISD school buses.

Churches Touching Lives for Christ, 702 W. Ave. G, will be distributing food from 12:30-3:40 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.



Temple Fire & Rescue is still distributing bottled water at the following locations from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily while supplies last

Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St.

Fire Station #2, 1710 E. Ave. H



