TEMPLE, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food in Temple on Thursday.

The event is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Central Texas VA Healthcare System.

Families and veterans facing increased food insecurity during the pandemic will be able to get a box of goods to take home.

Organizers suggest you bring a bag or box to carry your groceries home.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank