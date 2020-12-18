Central Texas Food Bank seeking volunteers for food distribution

TEMPLE, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank will be distributing free food to those in need who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be at Temple College, located at 2600 S. 1st Street in Temple, this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Central Texas Food Bank is seeing an increase in demand on food distribution these past couple of months.

“We’re anticipating and preparing for around 3,500 individuals. That’s about a thousand households. The last time we were there, we did about 2,700 individuals – which is around 790 households,” says Central Texas Food Bank CEO Derrick Chubbs.

This means they need more volunteers to help with these events.

“Our struggle right now, quite frankly, is the preparing of those food boxes. That’s where we’re a bit challenged, because someone has to box those groceries. And that’s where we’re literally needing volunteers the most,” says Chubbs.

With the pandemic, more people are facing an increase in food insecurity.

“What we’ve started doing since COVID is we are still doing those mobile pantries, but we’re supplementing those with an approximately ten of those mass distributions a month, where we used to do just one,” says Chubbs.

The demand of volunteers has skyrocketed this year – also due to the increase needs of food.

“We have found a distribution model that allows us to manage the number of volunteers, a fairly decent number of volunteers, and keep us safe,” says Chubbs.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.