Food drive assisting Aggies facing food insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 12th Can, a student-run food pantry affiliated with the Brazos Valley Food Bank, is organizing a food drive in partnership with the Texas A&M Foundation to assist students, faculty and staff facing food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19.

Through April 30, members of the local community can donate food items to the 12th Can at a drop-off location located outside the Jon L. Hagler Center, the Texas A&M Foundation’s headquarters, at 401 George Bush Drive in College Station.

A number of marked donation boxes will be placed under the Foundation’s front awning in its circle driveway from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, allowing donors to drop off food items while still maintaining social distancing.

The most needed items for the food drive include pasta, beans (dried or canned) and canned protein.

Donated items will be collected regularly and taken to the 12th Can’s food pantry for distribution to those in need.

As a safety measure during COVID-19, 12th Can members are prepackaging food for individuals to pick up in a drive-through line.

Individuals unable to drop off food items may also choose to donate online to the 12th Can’s operating fund through the Texas A&M Foundation. Gifts to this fund will support food purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the purchase of bags to provide food in prepackaged units, which are provided free to clients.

For more information or questions regarding how to donate to the 12th Can, email the Texas A&M Foundation.

For questions related to food items or the 12th Can's operations, you can email the 12th Can or visit their website.

