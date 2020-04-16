Food Drive Thursday at Coldwell Banker Apex in Waco

Coldwell Banker Apex in Waco is holding a food drive all week long to help local food banks.

There is a drive-thru food drive today, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You can drop off donations at 500 N. Valley Mills Drive.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships it has created inspired the company’s decision to hold the food drive.

Coldwell Banker locations across Texas are taking donations. They say service has always been at the heart of the company during its 50 years of operation.

FOX44 News will be at the food drive and will bring you a report on FOX44 News @ 5 p.m.