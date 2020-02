WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is in need of food for our furry friends.

Any donated canned and dry food for dogs and cats will primarily go to current and new foster parents. If you have anything you would like to donate to the shelter, you can drop items off at 2032 Circle Road in Waco from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas