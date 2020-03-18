Food pantry concerns in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – As concerns over the Coronavirus grow, may people are flocking to local grocery stores and purchasing food in bulk. Now that the food is limited, some locals are hitting up food pantries in Waco.

“Every day this week. Every day this week someone comes in looking for food,” says Robert Gager, the Executive Director at Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.

Panicking people are swarming grocery stores, pharmacies, and now the food pantries.

“Everything we’re doing this week is just a radical change for us. This is going to become what I call a non-contact sport,” says Gager.

Food pantries are having to change the way they do business.

“We will have a drive-thru process. Nobody will come through the pantry. It will all be drive-thru. We will have it all set up in here so our volunteers can do the check in and deliver the groceries to the cars. Everything will be done outside. People will not come into the pantry,” says Gager.

“Rather then having people come through our food pantry and selecting the items, we’ve moved to pre-packaging the items. Individuals will come into our building, and we will hand off a pre-made basket of food. They will take the basket to their car, unload it, and bring the basket back. We will then wipe it off, clean it up, and continue that process,” says Buddy Edwards, the Executive Director of Caritas in Waco.

Who is getting the food provided by the food pantries has not changed.

“Caritas continues to serve low-income poverty level people. That’s exclusively our service operations. We are not able to fill orders for people who were not able to get everything they wanted from the local grocery store,” says Edwards.

“If they’re new people that are just coming food, if they’re not in our system, if they don’t have proof of address that they’re a Waco resident, then I’m sorry, we won’t be able to take care of that. The reason is it is so important for us to be able to take care of our residents,” says Gager.

For more information on Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, you can click here. For more information on Caritas of Waco, you can click here.