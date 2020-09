Lampasas ISD says its high school football games with China Spring have been canceled because of COVID-19 related issues.

Lampasas says the issues are at China Spring schools. FOX44 News has reached out to China Spring ISD for confirmation.

Due to Covid related issues at China Spring, there is no 9, JV, or Varsity FB game with them this week. Parent tickets that have already been purchased will be reimbursed (details coming soon). This is very unfortunate, please realize that we are searching for a replacement game — LISD Athletics (@LISDAthletics) September 15, 2020

Lampasas ISD Athletics says tickets already purchased by parents will be reimbursed as soon as possible.

Both school districts are exploring options for a replacement game, according to LISD.