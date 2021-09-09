Forbes ranks Texas A&M among nation’s best colleges

BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University is ranked #17 among the Nation’s Best Public Universities, and #10 among Best Schools in the South in Forbes magazine’s listing of the top U.S. colleges and universities.

With more than $1 billion in annual research expenditures – the largest in the state – Texas A&M is also listed among the Top 40 Leading Research Universities in the Forbes list.

The University of California at Berkeley is ranked the #1 Public University by the magazine, and Yale University is the Top Private UIniversity. Private schools dominate the publication’s best rankings – Yale, Princeton and Stanford are #2, 3 and 4, respectively, on the overall list.

This year, Forbes ranked just 600 four-year schools drawn from the nearly 2,700 degree-granting institutions in the U.S., and said its listing more accurately represents the schools that most of America’s college students attend.

Forbes’ ranking criteria includes graduation rates, student debt, return on investment, alumni data and other factors.

Texas A&M fares well in similar recent rankings. It is ranked #21 overall and #11 among public universities in Washington Monthly magazine’s annual ranking of the top U.S. colleges.

Texas A&M is the state’s only school to be ranked among the top 30 national universities, and is also ranked #2 in Washington Monthly magazine’s listing of the “Best Bang for the Buck” schools in the South.

Source: Texas A&M University