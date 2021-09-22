Forest service, several fire departments fight brush fire near Riesel

A Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman said an estimated 96 acres were burned in a brush and grass fire off Rice Road south of Riesel Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday night.

Firefighters were on the scene until past midnight Tuesday night.

The Forest Service and Marlin Volunteers were back at the site Wednesday morning watching for rekindles and knocking down remaining hot spots.

The Forest Service took a bulldozer and cut a clear path around the perimeter of the fire to assist in keeping it from spreading further.

James Adams, Chief of the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department reported one of his firefighter broke his foot when he got tangled in some vines in a brushy area. Other than that there were no injuries and no structures or livestock were lost.

Adams said conditions were favorable for fires Tuesday and low humidity made conditions hazardous again Wednesday.

Firefighters from the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department joined firefighters from Mart, Elk, Hallsburg, Bremond, Golinda, Reagan, Chilton, Lott and Rosebud in working the fire.