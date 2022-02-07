Formal murder charges have been filed against Byron Otis Bryant in connection with the death of a woman who was stabbed after being chased into the Waco Quick Trip station January 28th.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Minerva Rosas, died at the hospital from her injuries.

Bryant had previously been held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was released from the hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds received when a bystander shot him to stop the attack on Rosas.

Bryant was served with the murder warrant while already in jail on the assault charge. His bond was set at a total of $1,750,000.

The incident occurred at the Quick Trip at 2350 South New Road about 7:40 p.m. Friday, January 28th. Police were told a man was stabbing a woman, and chased her into the gas station.

While officers were on the way, they got further information that a third party intervened trying to stop the stabbing and shot the suspect with a handgun. Both the woman and her attacker were then transported to the hospital.

The man who came to her aid remained at the scene, and was released without being charged.

Bryant was released from the hospital January 31 and taken straight to jail.