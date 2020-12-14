Former Baylor Bears football coach resigns from high school program

Mount Vernon ISD announced today that Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Art Briles has resigned.

Briles lead the Mount Vernon Tigers to the UIL State 3-A Division 1 semifinals this season. He joined the school district in 2019 and leaves with a record of 20 wins and six loses.

In his statement, Briles says he and his wife are indebted to the great people of Mount Vernon for welcoming them into into the community.

Neither Briles or Mount Vernon ISD has said anything about his plans for the future.

Baylor University fired Briles in May of 2016 in part because of the way sexual assault accusations were handled. University President Kenneth Starr was fired at the same time.

At the time, Briles accused Baylor of using him as a scapegoat in its handling of the allegations.