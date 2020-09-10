Former Bell County Jailer under investigation for improper relationship

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says a former jailer is under investigation after allegations surfaced about a possible improper relationship with an inmate.

The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.

No word so far on the identity or sex of the jailer or inmate.

According to a press release, Sheriff Eddie Lange takes these types of allegations very seriously. He hopes using an outside agency to investigate the claims will ensure the investigation is not clouded by bias and allows for complete transparency.

The department says more information will be made available once the investigation is complete.