Former Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown has died

The Bell County Justice of the Peace who made national headlines in 2017 has died.

Claudia Brown passed away on Tuesday, December 15th in Killeen, according to her obituary at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home and Florist.

Brown was born in Baltimore, Maryland in February of 1939.

She caught national attention when she setting a $4 billion dollar bail for a Killeen murder suspect in 2017.

Two years later, she faced a trial of her own, when prosecutors accused her of committing misconduct in her position as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 1.

Her defense said Judge Brown simply made a mistake and that she made a rookie mistake and has accepted responsibility.

Brown was removed from the bench at the end of the trial and replaced by Daryl Peters.

