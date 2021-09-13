Former Belton ISD student brought back from Colorado to face assault charges

De’vontrell Calvin Butcher

A former Belton ISD student has been brought back to Bell County from Colorado to face charges of assault involving a teacher during a incident that occurred two years ago.

De’Vontrell Calvin Butcher currently of Colorado Springs remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bond on charges of assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

A Belton ISD spokesperson said the incident took place about 1:45 p.m. on September 3, 2019 inside the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program ( DAEP ) campus building.

The spokesperson said the suspect was a student at the time and that a door was slammed on a teacher’s arm and hand, resulting in injuries.

Belton police took the report and a warrant was later obtained for assault on a public servant.

Butcher was initially arrested by authorities in Colorado Springs, then was transported to Bell County where he was booked into the jail Saturday.

