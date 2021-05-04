Former Beverly Hills Police Chief charged with theft

Former Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Eugene Schmidt was arrested Monday on charges of theft by a public servant after earlier being indicted on the charges by a McLennan County Grand Jury.

McLennan County Jail records indicated Schmidt was booked into the jail and posted $3000 bond and was then released on Monday.

The indictment alleged that the defendant ” on or about the 26th day of March 2021 in said county and state then then and there unlawfully appropriate, by acquiring or otherwise exercising control over property, namely United States Currency and/ or firearms of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from the Beverly Hills Police Department and/or the City of Beverly Hills, the owner thereof, without the effective consent of the owner…..and the defendant was then and there a public servant, namely Chief of Police…”