(FOX 44) – A former spokesperson with Central Command is sounding off about what is happening around Israel.

Retired Col. Joe Buccino shares why he thinks Hezbollah forces are targeting U.S. bases and troops.

“They would like to kill enough, a significant enough number of American troops, you know?,” says Col. Buccino. “They wouldn’t want to think it’s four or five, six or seven. We’re here in D.C.

The administration says, why do we have all these sitting ducks, these thousands of American troops, sitting ducks in Syria and Iraq? Well, we’re not fighting a war. Let’s pull them out.

And, you know, then that that’ll create a create a vacuum for Iran to kind of push its influence.”

The Israeli military has been trading fire almost daily across the border, with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and Palestinian militants, since the outbreak of the war.