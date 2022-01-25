MARLIN, Texas – A former mayor of the City of Marlin has passed away.

The City posted on social media Monday night about the passing of John Keefer. He served as mayor from May 2017 to May 2019.

The City recently spoke with Mrs. Keefer, and expressed condolences from the city and citizens of Marlin.

“This has come as a complete and total shock to us all. As we learn more about arrangements, we will pass this information along. Please keep Mayor Keefer’s wife, daughter, and other family members in your prayers during this difficult time.” – City of Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton

Source: City of Marlin