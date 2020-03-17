Closings
Former coach pleas to inappropriate relationship with student

Local News
A former Bosqueville High School basketball coach will face sentencing in about six weeks after entering a plea of guilty to a charge of improper relationship between and educator and a student.

The investigation that began in May 2016 led to the resignation of David Lucien, who in addition to coaching duties had also been a teacher in the Bosqueville school district.

He had been on the 19th District Court docket as charged with sexual performance by a child, but was allowed to plea to the lesser charge.

A background investigation will be conducted before formal sentencing will take place

