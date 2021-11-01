Former Congressman Bill Flores named member, vice-chair of ERCOT board

Former 17th Congressional District Representative Bill Flores has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and will serve as its vice-chair.

Flores had represented portions of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley in Congress for ten years.

The Public Utility Commission announced the selection of Flores, along with Elaine Mendoza and Zin Smati as the newest members of ERCOT.

Flores has also served in board governance and senior leadership positions for numerous public and private entities. His work has emphasized job creation and retention while generating significant value for investors, including public company shareholders, private-equity investors, public sector pensions, and retirement funds. He is a Texas licensed CPA who earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from Texas A&M University and his MBA from Houston Baptist University.

designated Mr. Flores to serve as Vice Chair. They will join Mr. Paul Foster and Dr. Carlos Aguilar in guiding ERCOT affairs alongside the Chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and the CEO of ERCOT.

“ERCOT has responded well to the Legislature’s direction as conveyed by the PUC when it comes to strengthening the grid,” said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake. “This latest round of leaders represents a diversity of background and perspective that will only increase the board’s responsiveness to the power needs of Texans across the ERCOT region.”

Three more members remain to be appointed to the ERCOT board.