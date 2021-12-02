Former Coryell County Jail employees indicted

Three former Coryell County Jail employees have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of tampering with government records.

All three were booked into the jail and have all been released on $10,000 personal recognizance bonds.

All of the charges have to do with making false entries in medical records.

Thad Vincent was indicted on four counts alleging one entry on August 25 and three entries on August 26 of 2021, making a false time entries on a medical observation record.

Jordyn Evans was indicted on six counts alleging five false entries August 25 and one on August 26th, making false entries on a medical observation record.

Raymond Cain III was indicted on three counts, alleging three false entries August 25th, making false entries on a medical observation record.

The charges are state jail felonies.

The charges stemmed from a Texas Ranger investigation into another case.