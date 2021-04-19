Former Cove man arrested for child porn in Bexar County, faces local charges

A former Copperas Cove man found in San Antonio has been brought back to Coryell County to face charges of possession of child pornography.

Arrest affidavits filed on 53-year old Paul Wayne Eakes, Jr stated that child pornography uploaded to an online blogging service were traced to an address on Miles Street in Copperas Cove.

A Texas Attorney General Investigator obtained a search warrant for the residence, but learned that the suspect no longer lived there.

He was later located and admitted to having knowledge of the suspect accounts with the arrest affidavits stating he had received and viewed images of child pornography on his cell phone.

The affidavit stated the investigator obtained the suspect’s cellphone, with a search warrant obtained for it.

A forensic examination of the device was conducted which the affidavit stated yielded images of child pornography, a video of child pornography and information relating to his user accounts that coincided with the suspect account.

The investigation began in 2016 with the first search warrant obtained in 2017.

Eakes was arrested in San Antonio April 13, and has since been transferred to the Coryell County Jail.

His suggested bond for five counts of the offense totaled $250,000.