BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A former detention officer has been taken into custody as a result of her participation in an intimate relationship with a person in custody.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon was taken into custody Wednesday morning for Violations of the Civil Rights of Person in Custody – a third-degree felony.

The Sheriff’s Office received information from a citizen that an inmate was making calls to them from an unauthorized phone. A supervisor looked into the circumstances of this report, and found information indicating a policy violation might have occurred. An investigation was initiated.

The Sheriff’s Office completed a criminal investigation and found evidence that Shannon was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody. This evidence was presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, and a warrant for Shannon’s arrest was issued on Tuesday.

Shannon surrendered to the Hearne Police Department. There is no bond amount set at this time.

Shannon resigned from her position during the investigation on November 11. She had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since April 2008, and was the Food Service Manager for the Detention Center.

The inmate in this incident has been offered victim services. The Sheriff’s Office says this is standard operating procedure to protect the names of victims involved in sex crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office went on to say that it has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment.