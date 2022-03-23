Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman has pleaded No Contest to a misdemeanor charge of official oppression, according to his attorney, Shane Phelps.

Phelps tells FOX 44 News says the deal with the Texas Attorney General’s office involves dropping several other charges, including sexual assault and assault of a public servant that surfaced in 2020.

According to Phelps, Scaman agreed to the deal because he wanted to move on with his life and that he did nothing wrong.

As part of the plea deal, Scaman will be on probation for the next two years. Phelps says they are working to have the other charges expunged from Scaman’s record.

Texas Rangers arrested Scaman on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was booked into the Bell County Jail and bonded out hours later.

Two separate events were covered by the indictments, one taking place on April 1st, 2020. The other took place on August 5th, 2020.

On or around April 1st, Scaman was accused of sexually harassing a Falls County Sheriff’s employee by making unwelcome sexual advances or asking for sexual favors. The indictment says Scaman also groped and kissed the employee. The indictment says Scaman knew the person was on the job as a public servant at the time of the incident.

The indictment claims the August 5th incident involved a City of Marlin employee. Scaman is accused of using his hand to sexually penetrate the person, pull the victim’s hair, and shove the person against the car. The indictment says the Marlin employee was responding to an emergency call at the time.

Scaman released a statement at the time saying he looked forward to a trial and expected to be found Not Guilty by the jury.

Phelps reiterated today that Scaman continues to believe he did nothing wrong.