Former Falls County sheriff ordered to wear ankle monitor

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Former Sheriff Ricky Scaman can continue being on parole, but he’ll soon be getting a new accessory.

A Falls County judge has ordered Ricky Scaman to wear an ankle monitor.

Scaman is also banned from the Falls County Jail unless he and the county arrange for him to visit beforehand.

Last month, the court suspended Scaman and ordered him to turn over all county-owned property related to the sheriff’s exercise of law enforcement duties. This came after Scaman was accused of sexual assault and assault of public servants.

Joe Lopez beat Scaman in the Falls County sheriff race last week.