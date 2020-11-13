LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Former Falls County sheriff ordered to wear ankle monitor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Former Sheriff Ricky Scaman can continue being on parole, but he’ll soon be getting a new accessory.

A Falls County judge has ordered Ricky Scaman to wear an ankle monitor.

Scaman is also banned from the Falls County Jail unless he and the county arrange for him to visit beforehand.

Last month, the court suspended Scaman and ordered him to turn over all county-owned property related to the sheriff’s exercise of law enforcement duties. This came after Scaman was accused of sexual assault and assault of public servants.

Joe Lopez beat Scaman in the Falls County sheriff race last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected