HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department posted on social media Monday that retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on Christmas Day. Collier served as Fire Chief of Harker Heights from 2006 – 2016.



(Courtesy: Harker Heights Fire Department)

The department says Collier brought an abundance of experience and education to those he led so faithfully, and that he will be greatly missed.

Source: Harker Heights Fire Department