Former Harker Heights HS Teacher accused of Child Sexual Assault

The arrest affidavit of James Lee Harper details the allegation against the former Harker Heights High School teacher.

According to a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy, a 17-year-old girl claimed Harper touched her inappropriately while they were at Belton Lake on August 2nd, 2019. She says he did it again when they were at a Copperas Cove home later that night.

The teenage girl told investigators that Harper made her feel uncomfortable by speaking about the girl’s sexuality, saying he wished he could kiss her, inviting her into his bed, and asking her to rub his neck.

Copperas Cove Police also investigated the allegations against Harper. Deputies arrested him and he was released from the Bell County Jail.

The Killeen Independent School District says Harper was suspended and then fired after the Superintendent learned about the allegations.