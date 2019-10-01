Former III Corps Commander is now Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Army General Mark A. Milley, who served as the commanding general of III Corps at Fort Hood has been sworn in as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and other officials watched as Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford swore in his successor.

Milley is the 20th chairman since the position was established in 1947.

“You can rest assured that I will always provide you informed, candid, impartial military advice to you, the Secretary of Defense, the National Security Council and to the Congress,” Milley said.

Milley takes over as the military’s highest-ranking officer, guiding a force of the 3 million service members. He noted that U.S. service members serve “on freedom’s frontier” — many in harm’s way — in more than 160 countries.

Milley said he will work with his fellow joint chiefs, combatant commanders and senior leaders across the government to address national security issues.

“I see in the audience today also many chiefs of defense from around the world,” he said. “Your presence here today demonstrates the importance of our shared security interest and common values. As chairman, I look forward to working with all of you to ensure our collective security.”

Milley said the the U.S. military faces complex challenges in the international environment, but said our service members are up to those challenges.

“We are the best-equipped, best-trained, best-led military in human history, and our adversaries should know never to underestimate our skill, our capability and our combat power,” he said. “We will remain the world’s premier fighting force — respected by our friends and feared by our adversaries. We will do this by emphasizing readiness and the modernization of the joint force, all while providing unwavering support, and care, and leadership to our troops and their families.”

Former President Barack Obama appointed Dunford as chairman in 2015, and President Trump renominated Dunford for the job in 2017.

President Trump congratulated Dunford on a job well done and thanked Milley for accepting the position. “In his new role as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley will serve as my top military advisor,” Trump said. “I have absolute confidence that he will fulfill his duty with the same brilliance and fortitude he has shown throughout his long and very distinguished career.”

Source: Department of Defense