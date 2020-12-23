Former Justice of Peace Claudia Brown Laid To Rest

KILLEEN, Texas. It was a somber Wednesday morning for family and friends of Dr. Claudia Brown. Dozens dressed in black, gathered at the Greater Vision Church in Killeen to pay their final respects.

Many took to the podium to deliver prayers and reminisce about her legacy.

“She lived her life in excellence,” said Friend Aya Eneli.

Brown was a Baltimore native who came to Killeen in 2005 to help raise her grandson.

“[An] Amazing woman, so many great memories of her, best woman I know,” said Grandson Kevin Davis.

Two years later, while advocating for change, she was elected to city council. Her colleagues described her as tenacious.

“She was not a back seat driver, she was in the front seat driving these issues,” said Killeen Mayor Jose Segurra.

In 2016, Brown broke barriers to become the first black woman in Bell County to serve as Justice of the Peace.

In the role, she gained national attention after setting a historic $4 billion-dollar bail for a murder suspect.

“Being around her was such a joy even as she dealt with trials and tribulations. She still found the good in life and ways to celebrate it,” said Eneli.

Brown died of cancer at the age of 81.

Community members say they are planning to honor Brown on February 22nd with a celebration. It is expected to be called “Claudia Brown Day” which also coincides with her birthday.