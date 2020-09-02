Former Killeen ISD school bus driver found dead

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Harker Heights.

Deputies found William “Bill” Jones, Jr. in a car with a gunshot wound to the chest. The car was parked at Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke has ordered an autopsy.

Deputies say this is an isolated incident, and don’t believe there is an ongoing threat.

FOX44 News has learned that Jones was the school bus driver fired by Killeen ISD on Tuesday. He was cited in an accident that resulted in a truck hitting a middle school student.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft said, “We are respectful and sorrowful for all parties involved in this tragic chain of events. We are dedicated to working diligently and compassionately towards providing all parties resolve. We hope the student continues on the path to an expedient recovery, the family finds comfort, and all those involved are able to find peace. This situation remains a very unfortunate accident.”

Jones worked for the Killeen ISD transportation department for 12 years.