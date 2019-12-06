Former Killeen ISD Teacher arrested for indecency with a child

James Harper

KILLEEN, Texas- A former KISD teacher has been arrested for indecency with a child, KISD says.

The school district says that the incident in question occurred outside of KISD and that it did not involve a KISD student.

James Harper, 36, who taught at Harker Heights High school, had been terminated by the school district prior to their arrest after an internal investigation.

Harper had been with the school district since August of 2017.

The school district could not provide further comment at this time.