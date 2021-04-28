Former Killeen ISD teacher arrested for injury to a disabled student

US Marshals have arrested a 31-year-old Nolanville man after Killeen Special Victims Unit investigators completed a look into a child injury incident at a Killeen middle school.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task force arrested Michael Joseph Duvall in the 600 block of North Main Tuesday without incident.

Killeen police got the case back on December 9, 2020 on a referral from Killeen ISD police officers.

School police had been notified that a few days earlier that one of the faculty members, a teacher, had been assaulting one of the students at Palo Alto Middle School.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said detectives were able to determine that the suspect, identified as Michael Joseph Duvall, had ” intentionally and knowingly assaulted a disabled student, a 14-year-old male, with his hands.”

On April 27, a complaint was returned from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging Duvall with injury to a child/disabled with intent bodily injury.

Duvall was booked into the Bell County jail Tuesday with his bond set at $50,000.