Former Killeen ISD teacher’s aide under investigation by police

KILLEEN, Texas – A former educator with the Killeen ISD is in jail after district officials and police confirm she had inappropriate relations with a student.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft spoke out strongly against her alleged actions, saying the district won’t tolerate it.

The district says Louisa Theresa Hernandez was immediately suspended, and the district began investigating the alleged misconduct.She’s being held in the Killeen Jail.

Hernandez was first hired in 2017 as an aide, but left briefly before returning in January 2019. The employee has since been terminated.

The student officials say she had inappropriate relations with was 17 years old. This happened during the 2018-2019 school year.

“It’s been a couple of years that we’ve had this type of incident reported to our department, but again, we take it very seriously,” says KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

KISD’s superintendent says student safety is the number one priority for the district, and they will work with law enforcement to hold violators accountable.

While KPD investigates, they are telling parents communication is the key to avoiding or finding out about situations like these.

“We try to tell parents to talk with their children no matter what age they are. Get to know who they’re associating with,” says Miramontez.