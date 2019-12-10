FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch FOX 44 Living Local Central Texas

Former Killeen ISD teacher’s aide under investigation by police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police has received information about a former teacher’s aide from Gateway High School allegedly engaged in an improper relationship with a student.

Through this investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Special Victims Unit discovered 37-year-old Louisa Theresa Hernandez had an improper relationship with a student during the 2018-2019 school year.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and a complaint was returned Monday charging Hernandez with an Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke issued a warrant for her arrest, and Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Superintendent John Craft said in a statement, “We are working closely with Killeen Police in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this employee.”

Sources: Killeen Police Department, Killeen Independent School District 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events