Former Killeen ISD teacher’s aide under investigation by police

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police has received information about a former teacher’s aide from Gateway High School allegedly engaged in an improper relationship with a student.

Through this investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Special Victims Unit discovered 37-year-old Louisa Theresa Hernandez had an improper relationship with a student during the 2018-2019 school year.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and a complaint was returned Monday charging Hernandez with an Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke issued a warrant for her arrest, and Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Superintendent John Craft said in a statement, “We are working closely with Killeen Police in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this employee.”

Sources: Killeen Police Department, Killeen Independent School District