Former Killeen Police officer indicted by Bell County Grand Jury

KILLEEN, Texas – A former Killeen Police Officer turned himself in to the Bell County Jail on April 1, 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who set his bond at $100,000.

The indictment stems from an investigation conducted by the Killeen Police Department Special Victims Unit, when a victim reported to detectives on June 22, 2019, that Edgar Diaz-Casillas had made unwanted sexual advances to her while acting under color of his employment as a public servant, namely, a Killeen Police Officer. Per protocol, Diaz-Casillas was placed on Administrative Leave with Pay.

An Internal Affairs Investigation was conducted and as a result. Diaz-Casillas, a three-year veteran, was indefinitely suspended on February 11, 2021, for code of conduct violations, dishonesty, lack of integrity and untruthfulness on multiple occasions.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and on March 31, 2021, an indictment was issued by the Bell County Grand Jury charging Edgar Diaz-Casillas with Official Oppression.

Because this investigation is ongoing, and a civil service appeal is pending, there is no further information at this time.

Source: Killeen Police Department