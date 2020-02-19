Former KISD employee indicted on Aggravated Sexual Assault charges

The Bell County Grand jury has indicted Jason Lee Jones on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Back in December, we reported that Bell County Deputies arrested the former KISD grounds department employment after an underage girl sexually assaulted her.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl said Jones denied it. The report says when a CPS investigator later asked about what happened, he says Jones admitted committing sexual assault several times.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $125,000 bond.

KISD says Jones no longer works for the district and that the allegations did not occur on any school grounds and didn’t involve any KISD students.