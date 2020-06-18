Former KISD swim coach accused of misusing district credit card

The Killeen ISD Police department is investigating allegations the now-former swim coach at Shoemaker High School misused a district-issued credit card.

Monte M. Allwein is accused of charging $4,380.53 worth of food on the card at Walmarts in Copperas Cove and Lampasas. Investigators reviewed receipts obtained between December of 2017 and January of 2020.

In the receipts, they found Allwein bought large food items such as chuck roast and pork roasts. Investigators say it appears all of the food appeared to be for personal use.

Investigators also found receipts that appear to show Allwein withdrew a total of $3,200 from a Killeen ATM between Oct. 2018 and Nov. 2019.