Former KPD officer sentenced to probation

A judge sentenced former Killeen Police officer Anthony Custance to six years probation Monday in connection with a deadly drug raid.

Back in September, Custance admitted to a judge that he tampered with his rifle, which was fired into the back of James Reed’s home during a police raid last February.

Reed died from a gunshot during the raid in February 2019, but police say it did not come from Custance’s rifle, which was not approved for the raid.

Custance resigned from the police department during the investigation.

The Bell County District Attorney’s office says the Tampering with Evidence conviction could be taken off Custance’s record if he does not have any other legal problems during his probation.

Reed’s family members have said in the past that they plan to take legal action against Custance and Killeen.