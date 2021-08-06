Former Lorena substitute teacher indicted on multiple sex charges

A former Lorena substitute teach has been indicted on multiple sex charges by a McLennan County grand jury.

Nicolas Scot Crenshaw has remained in the McLennan County jail following a second arrest as Lorena police investigated the case, with his bond set at a total of $210,000.

The indictments specify five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sexual assault of a young child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

Police said they had gotten the original case May 7 about 10:00 p.m. after the child had made an outcry to parents regarding an incident that had occurred at the Lorena Primary campus.

The school district was notified and the teacher was not allowed to return to the campus and was terminated.

Crenshaw was arrested, and posted $75,000 bond and was released.

Then, as the investigation continued, more cases were developed and Crenshaw was re-arrested and placed in the McLennan County Jail where he has remained.

Lorena Police Chief tom Dickson said all of the charges involved children under the age of six.