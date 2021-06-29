Former Mayor of Woodway passes away

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The former Mayor of Woodway passed away Sunday.

Terry Stevens was very involved in the McLennan County community serving as the past Chairman of the Board of Providence Hospital and Founder of the Providence Foundation as well as past President of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and most recently as a Chairman in the McLennan County Republican Party.

“Terry was an amazing individual, who gave so much to our community through donations, board service, time, and dedication, we can’t even begin to list all the civic functions he was involved in,” said the McLennan County Republican Party on social media. “We can sum it all up by saying McLennan County lost a great citizen in his passing, and that they don’t make many like him. He will be greatly missed.”

A visitation for Stevens will be held Friday, July 9th from 6-8 p.m. at the OakCrest Funeral Home at 4520 Bosque Boulevard.

His funeral service will be the following day, Saturday, July 10th at 10 a.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.